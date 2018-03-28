Ecuador Stops Assange's Communications From Its Embassy in London

The Ecuadorean government said Wednesday that it had cut off Julian Assange's ability to communicate outside its embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has lived for more than five years.

The government said it stopped Assange from communicating with the outside world to prevent him from meddling in other countries' affairs.

The move came two days after Assange questioned, on Twitter, Britain's accusation that Russia was behind the March 4 poisoning of a Russian former double agent in Salisbury, England.

Assange was granted asylum in Ecuador's embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning about allegations of sex crimes, which he has denied committing.

The Swedish investigation was closed almost one year ago, but Assange, who was on bail when he entered the embassy, faces arrest by British authorities for violating his bail terms if he steps outside.

A British judge refused to end legal proceedings against Assange last month for jumping bail. The judge said Assange "wants to impose his terms on the course of justice."