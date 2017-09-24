EducationUSA: Common Mistakes Made on Applications

What do students struggle with the most as they apply to different universities?



EducationUSA discusses some of the most common mistakes that international students make during the application process. Watch this video so you can avoid these errors!



EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 400 international student advising centers in more than 170 countries. It promotes U.S. higher education for students worldwide by offering accurate, comprehensive and current information about studying at accredited post-secondary institutions in the United States, according to its website.



