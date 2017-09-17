EducationUSA: Explaining SEVP

EducationUSA gives an introduction to the Student Exchange Visitor Program, which is part of the National Security Investigations Division. More information can be found here.



Watch to see if this program is for you!



EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 400 international student advising centers in more than 170 countries. It promotes U.S. higher education for students worldwide by offering accurate, comprehensive and current information about studying at accredited post-secondary institutions in the United States, according to its website.



