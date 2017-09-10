EducationUSA: Tips about Visas and the Application Process

Obtaining a visa may seem complicated or daunting at first, but there are many resources available to make the process go smoothly.



In the first video, Consular Officer Nancy McCarthy talks about the do's and don'ts of the interview with Consular Services that is required of all international students.



Next, EducationUSA outlines the 8 steps in the visa process and other aspects of applying to study in the United States:



https://youtu.be/hAnoS6ZQTmE?list=PLEWYDE6EhtrlpIo_D6wvrg3f8nXHiJy1o







EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 400 international student advising centers in more than 170 countries. It promotes U.S. higher education for students worldwide by offering accurate, comprehensive and current information about studying at accredited post-secondary institutions in the United States, according to its website.



Please leave a comment here, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, thanks!