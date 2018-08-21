Eid Means Big Business - and Criticism - for Egypt's Camel Traders

In the weeks leading up to the Muslim sacrifice feast, the Birqash camel market outside Cairo springs to life, with camel sellers and buyers traveling from afar to make deals on the animals which are sold for meat, transportation, and tourism. The market is part of a long tradition and a tourist attraction, but under the colorful scene is what animal welfare activists say is a more sinister aspect: some of the animals do not survive the arduous journey on foot from as far away as Sudan. Those who do make it face what activists say is mistreatment that includes malnutrition, beatings and other forms of torture.