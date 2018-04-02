Egyptian Election Results Give President Sissi Landslide Victory

Egypt's incumbent president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was declared the overwhelming victor in last week's three-day presidential election.

Lachin Ibrahim, head of the National Election Authority, announced Monday that Sissi won a second term after capturing 21.8 million votes, or just under 98 percent of all valid ballots.

His opponent, Moussa Mustafa Moussa, who entered the race at the last moment, won 2 percent of the vote.

Ibrahim told a nationally televised press conference that the election met international standards of transparency, and he thanked judges and polling station chiefs for supervising the vote. Ibrahim also thanked international observers from the Arab League, African Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for sending teams of observers.

However, Sissi's landslide win did not take into account over a million-and-a-half ballots which were either spoiled or cast for candidates not listed.

Former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafiq and former Army Chief of Staff Sami Anan either withdrew or were forced to withdraw from the election on technical grounds.

About 40 percent of the country's 60 million eligible voters turned out to cast ballots, down from 47 percent in 2014. A number of opposition parties, including the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, called on voters to boycott the election. It was not clear how many people heeded the call.

Egyptian television showed Moussa watching the electoral commission announce Sissi's victory. Moussa later told reporters that he would "not contest the results," given what he called "President Sissi's popularity."

Sissi ran on promises to improve the economy by building new factories and seeking investment from other Arab countries. He also promised to restore calm to the country and "show no mercy" in the battle against terrorism.

Last November, Islamic State militants bombed a mosque in the Sinai Peninsula and opened fire on fleeing worshippers, killing more than 300 people. Officials said it was the deadliest terrorist attack in Egyptian history.