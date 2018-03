Voters cast ballots for a third and final day Wednesday in Egypt’s presidential election. With incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi running largely unopposed, there was little drama during the polling. Among those supporting al-Sissi were older Egyptians who hope for stability after years of political turmoil in the Arab world’s most populous country. Many young people — hungry for change and more freedom — were cynical of the election and stayed away from the polls.

