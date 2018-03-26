Accessibility links

Middle East

Egypt Elections Turnout

  • Hamada Elrasam
Egyptian leaders hope for a high turnout at polling stations on the first day of the Egypt's presidential election, as police and military soldiers monitor the process in which President al-Sissi is running largely uncontested.
Egyptians line up in front of a polling station in downtown Cairo. March 26, 2018. (H. Elrasam for VOA)
Despite widespread voter apathy and an uncontested election, Monday saw a steady stream of voters at polling stations like this one in central Cairo, March 26, 2018. (H. Elrasam for VOA)
Egyptian children cheer outside a polling station in downtown Cairo. Egypt’s leaders hoped a high turnout Monday would bolster the poll’s legitimacy, March 26, 2018. (H. Elrasam for VOA)
A voter casts a ballot in Egypt’s presidential election Monday. March 26, 2018. (H. Elrasam for VOA)
