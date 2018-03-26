Accessibility links
Middle East
Egypt Elections Turnout
March 26, 2018 11:18 AM
Hamada Elrasam
Egyptian leaders hope for a high turnout at polling stations on the first day of the Egypt's presidential election, as police and military soldiers monitor the process in which President al-Sissi is running largely uncontested.
1
Egyptians line up in front of a polling station in downtown Cairo. March 26, 2018. (H. Elrasam for VOA)
2
Despite widespread voter apathy and an uncontested election, Monday saw a steady stream of voters at polling stations like this one in central Cairo, March 26, 2018. (H. Elrasam for VOA)
3
Egyptian children cheer outside a polling station in downtown Cairo. Egypt’s leaders hoped a high turnout Monday would bolster the poll’s legitimacy, March 26, 2018. (H. Elrasam for VOA)
4
A voter casts a ballot in Egypt’s presidential election Monday. March 26, 2018. (H. Elrasam for VOA)
Israeli Officials: Jews, Arabs Nearing Population Parity
Witness in Mueller Probe Aided United Arab Emirates Agenda in Congress
Egyptians Vote for President, Turnout Could Be the Only Surprise
Videos Raise Questions over Saudi Missile Intercept Claims
Saudi Media: Houthi Rebel Missile Fragment Kills 1, Wounds 2 in Riyadh
