Egypt Carries Out Mass Execution of Islamic Militants

Egypt executed 15 Islamic militants convicted of carrying out a deadly attack on an army outpost in the Sinai Peninsula in 2013.

Tuesday's executions, carried out simultaneously in two prisons located north of Cairo, is the largest mass execution in Egypt since six convicted jihadists were hanged in 2015.

All 15 militants executed on Tuesday were hanged.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi has ordered the military to step up efforts to crush Islamic State militants following the massacre of more than 300 people in an attack on a Sinai mosque last month.

Sinai-based Islamic forces have killed hundreds of policemen, soldiers, and civilians in the region for years.