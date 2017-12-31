Egypt's Morsi Sentenced to 3 Years for Insulting the Judiciary

An Egyptian court has handed down a sentence of three years to former Islamist President Mohammed Morsi and 19 other people for making statements that insulted the judiciary.

The defendants were also fined various amounts of money.

Morsi's lawyer said his client would appeal the verdict.

The former president has faced a host of charges since his ouster and has already been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Morsi was arrested after being ousted by the Egyptian military in June 2013. He was detained after refusing an ultimatum to hold a popular referendum over his rule in the wake of large protests.

Thousands of Islamists were arrested and put on trial following Morsi's ouster.