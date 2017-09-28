Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Leader Gets Another Life Sentence

An Egyptian court has sentenced 16 people, including the head of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, to life in prison on violence-related charges.

It's the latest of several life sentences for Mohammed Badie, who has also been sentenced to death in separate trials since his 2013 arrest. Charges have including inciting violence and planning attacks against the state.

The court on Thursday also sentenced 77 other defendants to 15 years imprisonment on the same charges, which include a 2013 attack on a police vehicle in a city south of Cairo.

Twelve of the suspects sentenced to life were tried in absentia; 67 of the case's 93 defendants are at large. The verdicts can be appealed.

Authorities have cracked down on the Brotherhood since the 2013 ouster of an Islamist president.