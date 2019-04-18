Accessibility links

Egypt Opposition Urges 'No' Vote to Extend President's Term

  • Associated Press
Mohammed Anwar Sadat, nephew of Egypt's late leader Anwar Sadat, speaks during a press conference held by several political parties decrying proposed constitutional amendments, in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

A coalition of opposition political parties has called on Egyptian voters to reject proposed constitutional amendments that would allow general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030.

The three-day nationwide referendum starts Saturday.

FILE - Egypt's Parliament meets to deliberate over constitutional amendments that could allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office until 2030, in Cairo, Egypt, Feb 13, 2019.
The Civil Democratic Movement, which includes liberal and left-leaning parties, held a news conference Thursday to decry the amendments.

"We want people to go and say no," said Abdel-Aziz al-Husseini of the Karam party.

A supporter of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi chants slogans during a protest outside Rabaah al-Adawiya mosque, where protesters have installed a camp and hold daily rallies at Nasr City in Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 4, 2013.
If passed, Khaled Dawood, another opposition leader and former head of the liberal Dostour, or Constitution party, says "our dream and hope to have a president who is elected once every two terms have come to an end."

El-Sissi came to power in 2014 after removing his predecessor, Egypt's first freely elected civilian president Mohamed Morsi who hails from the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

