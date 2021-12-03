Accessibility links
Egypt Reopens 3,400-Year-Old ‘Avenue of the Sphinxes’
December 03, 2021 11:28 AM
Hamada Elrasam
After decades of excavation efforts, Egypt has opened the 'Avenue of Sphinxes,' a 3,400-year-old walkway that connects Luxor’s main ancient temples. For VOA, Hamada Elrasam has this photo gallery with words by Elle Kurancid.
1
The spread of a new coronavirus variant casts a shadow over Egypt’s attempts to revive its tourism industry in Luxor. Photo taken Nov. 24, 2021. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
2
Local officials say the number of tourists doubled at Luxor Temple on the day after the Avenue of the Sphinxes reopened on Nov. 26, 2021. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
3
A tourist boat passes Philae Temple in Aswan, a city ravaged last month by a storm that damaged and destroyed homes and unleashed swarms of dangerous scorpions. Photo taken June 27, 2021 in Aswan, Egypt (Hamada Elrasam/ VOA)
4
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi poses with a group of children on Nov. 25, 2021. (Hamada Elrasam/ VOA)
Egypt Reopens 3,400-Year-Old ‘Avenue of the Sphinxes’
