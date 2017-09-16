Egypt Court Sentences 7 to Death Over Links to IS

An Egyptian court has sentenced seven people to death over links to the so-called Islamic State group in Libya.

Saturday's ruling refers the case to the Grand Mufti, the country's top theological authority, to solicit his non-binding opinion on the sentences. The referral is a formality in cases of capital punishment.

The court has set a Nov. 25 date for issuing the final verdict in the case, which involves 20 defendants.

The verdict is subject to appeal.

Charges include belonging to a militant group affiliated with IS branch in Libya, weapons possession, inciting violence and participating in the beheading of 21 Egyptian Coptic Christian workers in Libya in 2015.