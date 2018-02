Visitors from across the world gathered Thursday in Aswan, Egypt, for a rare glimpse of a unique event that still amazes the world - when the sun rays go inside the corridor of the Abu Simbel temples and perpendicular on the faces of Ramses II, his wife, Queen Nefertari and the god Amun on the back wall. It happens twice a year on the same two dates: October 22, Ramses II's birthday, and on his coronation day, February 22.

Show more