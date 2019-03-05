Accessibility links

Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria FMs Take Part in Talks on Libya

  • Associated Press
FILE - Egyptian Foreing Minister Sameh Shoukry speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation in Libya, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015.

CAIRO — 

Egypt's Foreign Ministry is hosting talks on Libya with the foreign ministers of Libya's neighbors to the west, Algeria and Tunisia, days after Libya's two rival governments agreed to hold elections.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Algeria's Abdelkader Messahel and Tunisia's Khemais Jhinaoui met in Cairo on Tuesday.

FILE - African migrants rest after their rescue by the Libyan Coast Guard west of Tripoli, Dec. 21, 2015.
The Libyan election agreement was forged last Wednesday between the head of the U.N.-recognized government in the west, Fayez al-Sarraj, and Khalifa Hifter, the commander of forces based in the county's east.

Hifter's forces recently took control of the southern border with Algeria, part of a campaign announced in January to "eliminate gangs, Islamic State terrorists and criminals" in the south.

FILE - A member of Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 6, 2017.
Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising, which toppled long-time ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia periodically meet to discuss the situation in Libya.

