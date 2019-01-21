Accessibility links

Egypt TV Host Gets Year in Prison for Interviewing Gay Man

  • Associated Press
FILE - A person poses with the rainbow flag symbolic of LGBT rights. A TV host in Egypt has been sentenced to prison for interviewing a gay sex worker on his show in August 2018.

CAIRO — 

An Egyptian court has sentenced a TV presenter to a year in prison for interviewing a gay sex worker on his show.

Mohammed el-Gheiti was found guilty of encouraging immorality over an August 2018 segment in which the guest described his profession. El-Gheiti, who can appeal the ruling, was fined around $170 and is free pending a final verdict. The charges stem from a complaint filed by a private lawyer.

Egypt has waged a crackdown on perceived homosexuality in recent years, imprisoning people on vague charges of "debauchery." Homosexuality is not a crime in Egypt, but is widely seen as taboo in the conservative, Muslim-majority country. Prostitution is illegal.

In September 2017, authorities arrested dozens of people after several waved an LGBT rainbow flag at a Cairo concert.

