Egypt Unveils Ancient Burial Site, Home to 50 Mummies

A Egyptian archaeologist examines mummies inside a tomb during the presentation of a new discovery at Tuna el-Gebel archaeological site in Minya Governorate, Egypt, Feb. 2, 2019.

MINYA, EGYPT — 

Egyptian archaeologists uncovered a tomb containing 50 mummies dating to the Ptolemaic era, in Minya, south of Cairo, the Ministry of Antiquities said
Saturday.

The mummies, 12 of which were of children, were discovered inside four, 9-meter-deep burial chambers in the Tuna el-Gebel archaeological site.

The identities of the mummies aren't known, said Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Skulls and bones are seen inside a tomb during the presentation of a new discovery at Tuna el-Gebel archaeological site in Minya Governorate, Egypt, Feb. 2, 2019.
"We have not found names written in hieroglyphics," he said, adding it was obvious from the mummification method that the individuals whose remains were found had to some extent held important or prestigious positions.

Visitors, including ambassadors from several countries, gathered at the discovery site, where 40 of the mummies were exhibited during the announcement ceremony.

Some of the mummies were found wrapped in linen while others had been placed in stone coffins or wooden sarcophagi.

The archaeological finding was the first of 2019 and was unearthed through a joint mission with the Research Center for Archaeological Studies of Minya University.

