Egypt Unveils Ancient Tomb, Sarcophagi in Luxor 

  • Agence France-Presse
Egypt's Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Enany, right, and Mostafa Waziri, second right behind, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, inspect an intact sarcophagus during its opening at Al-Assasif necropolis near Luxor, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2018.

LUXOR, EGYPT — 

Egypt on Saturday unveiled an ancient tomb, sarcophagi and funerary artifacts discovered in the Theban necropolis of Al-Assasif near the southern city of Luxor.

In a ceremony in front of the temple of Queen Hatshepsut, Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani announced that French and Egyptian archaeologists had discovered "a new tomb ... with very nice paintings."

Located between the royal tombs at the Valley of the Queens and the Valley of the Kings, the Al-Assasif necropolis is the burial site of nobles and senior officials close to the pharaohs.

Among the finds in the tomb are sarcophagi, statues and about 1,000 funerary figurines called "Ushabtis" made of wood, faience and clay.

This picture taken Nov. 24, 2018, shows carved wooden statues and funerary figurines called "Ushabtis" made of wood, faience and clay, discovered by an Egyptian archaeological mission at the site of Tomb TT28 at Al-Assasif necropolis on the west bank of the Nile north of the southern Egyptian city of Luxor.
The tomb dates to the Middle Kingdom, which spanned the 11th and 12th dynasties, and belonged to "Thaw-Irkhet-If," mummification supervisor at the Temple of Mut in Karnak, according to the ministry.

Separately, archaeologists from the French Institute of Eastern Archeology and the University of Strasbourg have discovered two sarcophagi dating to the 18th dynasty, Anani said at a news conference.

One of the two contains the "well-preserved" mummified remains of a woman named Thuya, the antiquities ministry said in a statement.

But ministry spokeswoman Nevine Aref told AFP later that experts were still trying to definitively identify the name of the mummy.

Egyptian authorities regularly announce archaeological discoveries with great fanfare, although the country is often accused of a lack of scientific rigor and neglect of its antiquities.

Archaeological sites, particularly in Luxor, make Egypt a major draw for foreign tourists.

Hit by the turmoil that enveloped Egypt after the 2011 uprising that ousted longtime President Hosni Mubarak, the tourism sector has picked up this year.

