Despite Malnutrition, Egypt Wastes Food

Despite having one of the world’s highest child malnutrition rates, advocates say Egypt also is – ironically – among the biggest wasters of food with the average Egyptian throwing away 73 kilograms each year. The pattern is especially evident during the Muslim holy season of Ramadan, when families have a large nightly feast after their daily fast - and food left over from the feast is thrown away. While some Egyptians adhere to the old habits of throwing away unconsumed food, some are learning ways to make use of it – and reduce the waste.

