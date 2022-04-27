Egyptians Celebrate End of Ramadan as Pandemic Winds Down
After two years of coronavirus pandemic-driven disruptions, the Egyptian government has relaxed restrictions on places of worship and business during the holy seasons of Ramadan and Easter, citing declining infection, hospitalization, and death rates. For VOA, Hamada Elrasam captures Egyptians releasing their worries and embracing their communities. Captions by Elle Kurancid.
