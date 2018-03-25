Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Egyptians Rally for Second Term for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi

Pro-Sissi Egyptians rally in squares around the capital, Cairo, every night, dancing and singing, while public figures and politicians encourage them to vote in the upcoming presidential elections.
Show more
Popular Egyptian singer Tarek Alshaikh sings during a rally organized by a member of parliament in support of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in downtown Cairo, March 20, 2018.
1 Popular Egyptian singer Tarek Alshaikh sings during a rally organized by a member of parliament in support of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in downtown Cairo, March 20, 2018.
Supporters of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi dance while they raise signs in Arabic saying “we will continue” during a rally in downtown Cairo to support el-Sissi for a second presidential term in Cairo, March 20, 2018.
2 Supporters of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi dance while they raise signs in Arabic saying “we will continue” during a rally in downtown Cairo to support el-Sissi for a second presidential term in Cairo, March 20, 2018.
Omu Essam expresses her love for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi by kissing his poster during a rally in the Gamalya neighborhood, where el-Sissi was born, in Cairo, March 19, 2018.
3 Omu Essam expresses her love for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi by kissing his poster during a rally in the Gamalya neighborhood, where el-Sissi was born, in Cairo, March 19, 2018.
A man sells Egyptian flags during a rally to support President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi for a second term in Cairo, March 20, 2018.
4 A man sells Egyptian flags during a rally to support President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi for a second term in Cairo, March 20, 2018.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG