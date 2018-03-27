Egyptians Cast Ballots on Day 2 of Presidential Poll

Egypt's presidential election went into its second day, with some voters enthusiastic, while in other areas, apathy dominated.

A marching band plays as bystanders crowded along the parade route on day two of Egypt's three-day presidential election in the town of Qassous in Egypt's Qaliopiya province. A few hundred people clapped and cheered to show enthusiasm, as voters cast ballots at a nearby polling station.

Egyptian media report a spotty turnout, with local correspondents claiming "heavy participation" in Egypt's second largest city of Alexandria, and low turnout in the southern tourist locale of Luxor, where a heat wave appeared to be keeping some away from the polls.

In Cairo, voters crowded around some polling stations, while other polling stations appeared to be almost empty.

A precinct chief in Kafr El Sheikh province tells journalists that turnout was lighter Tuesday than a day earlier, although he said he expected more voters to turn out later in the day when temperatures were lower.

Voting began Monday and ends Wednesday. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi is expected to win. His only rival is Moussa Mustapha Moussa, leader of the Ghad Party, who previously had endorsed another term for Sissi.

Mohamed Fayek, head of Egypt's National Council for Human Rights, told journalists that "voting appeared to be taking place without major glitches," but that "some voters had expressed uncertainty about where they were registered to vote."

Supporters of Sissi could be seen in parts of Cairo, waving flags and wearing colorful patriotic garb, encouraging citizens who had not done so to go out and vote.

At a Cairo sporting club in the leafy district of Zamalek, young men dressed in football garb played, apparently oblivious of the election taking place elsewhere.

Security remains tight at polling stations, and police and military personnel stood at alert in various parts of the capital.

A top military officer inspected a polling station in the Giza district of Dokki, discussing security with electoral officials.

In the Giza district of Faisal, an elderly man using a walker told journalists he had come to vote "to show [his] love for [his] country."