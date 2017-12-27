8 Eastern US States Sue EPA Over Air Pollution

Eight Eastern U.S. states are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, demanding that it order tougher controls on some Midwestern states over air pollution blowing eastward.

New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is leading the lawsuit, saying the Trump administration had failed to impose congressionally mandated anti-pollution standards on parts of the Midwest.

"Millions of New Yorkers are breathing unhealthy air as smog pollution continues to pour in from other states," Schneiderman said.

The other that are part of the lawsuit are Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. They want the courts to overturn the EPA's decision to exclude nine mostly Midwestern states from what is called the Ozone Transport Region.

States within the region, established under the Clean Air Act, are required to control emissions from coal plants and other sources.



EPA chief Scott Pruitt declined to add those states to the region by an October deadline.



The EPA said it could not comment on outstanding legal matters.