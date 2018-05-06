Electors Cast Ballots in Lebanon in First Parliamentary Election Since 2009

Lebanese voted Sunday for a new parliament for the first time since 2009, with enthusiasm in many places and apathy in others. Elections for a new electoral body have been repeatedly postponed since 2013, amid turmoil due to the Syrian civil war.

Supporters of outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri chanted his name, after he cast his ballot and left the polling place, surrounded by supporters.

He says that hopefully every Lebanese citizen will do his civic duty and turn out to cast his ballot for the candidates of his choice and that this is a sign the country is in good health.

Arab media speculated Hariri would likely be asked to form a new national unity government after the election, replacing the one over which he currently presides.

President Michel Aoun, who was elected in 2016 after a nearly two-and-a-half year political deadlock left the presidency vacant, told voters after casting his ballot, that it is the duty of voters to pass judgement on those who represent them.

He says parliament is the seat of most power in the country and voting is a sacred duty. Voters, he insists, must not throw away their power to reward or punish those who represent them.

Security was tight to prevent tensions from spilling over near most polling stations and Interior Minister Nouhad Mashnouk said things appeared to be under control.

He says that he is going around the country to make sure the election goes smoothly. He added that there has been a strong turnout.

Arab news channels showed video of what they claimed was a woman candidate being harassed by Hezbollah supporters in southern Lebanon. VOA could not independently confirm the claim.

Veteran Lebanese Christian political leader Dory Chamoun tells VOA he and many other Lebanese are eager to cast their ballots "after a long drought," as he put it.

"It was about time we had those parliamentary elections, except that the electoral law, which they came out with, is not exactly something that is an example of democracy," he said.

Chamoun said that he hoped the pro-Western alliance to which he belongs would "win up to 18 seats" in the new parliament, but that he "was not optimistic," given the flaws in the electoral law.

Under Lebanon’s new electoral system, voters cast two votes: one for a list of candidates and another for their preferred candidate within that list. A special formula based on the preferential vote determines who gets the seats.

Many Lebanese political observers are expecting Hezbollah to strengthen its position in parliament. Lebanon's 128 seat parliament is divided equally between Christians and Muslims.