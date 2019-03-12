Accessibility links

Eleven Dead as Brazil's Largest City Floods

Damaged belongings, spoiled food and soaked furniture are piled up in the street to be taken away as trash after flooding in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11, 2019.

SAO PAULO — 

Intense floods in Latin America's business hub Sao Paulo killed at least 11 people, turned roads into rivers and tossed cars atop buildings and into trees, with authorities bracing for more rain Monday evening.

Five people drowned. The others, including at least one infant, were buried alive in mudslides, according to the Sao Paulo state security secretariat.

Nearly 110 millimeters — over 4 inches — of rain fell from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon, 70 percent of the amount expected for the entire month of March, authorities said.

A car is nearly pushed into a channel after heavy rains in Vila Prudente neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11, 2019.
That caused chaos in Sao Paulo's already clogged traffic, as commuter trains were partially shut down, and buses and cars were stuck in gridlocked streets.

Rain is forecast for at least another two days.

The Mercedes Benz truck and bus factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo was flooded and activity partially suspended, according to the local metalworkers' union. The German automaker is the largest manufacturer of trucks and buses in Brazil, having sold 21,153 vehicles last year.

Mercedes Benz did not reply to requests for comment.

