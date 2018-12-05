Eleven Listed as Missing After California Wildfire, Down from 1,000    

Eleven people are still unaccounted for in the aftermath of devastating wildfires in Northern California, down from more than 1,000.

The Butte Country sheriff's office also revised the death toll downward, from 88 to 85. The medical examiner determined that three sets of remains were actually those of the same person.

The sheriff has also lifted evacuation orders for more neighborhoods of the now ironically named town of Paradise, which was obliterated by the flames.

Residents planning to go back to see what is left of their homes are told to expect very limited services such as running water and electricity.

Authorities also strongly advised people against trying to move back into their homes until they are declared clear of hazardous waste and ash.

A member of the city council fought back tears when she told reporters "the entire community of Paradise is a toxic wasteland right now."

Last month's Camp Fire — named for the road where the first flames broke out — is the worst wildfire in California history and one of the worst ever in the United States.

The fire charred 622 square kilometers and destroyed about 14,000 homes.