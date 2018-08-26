Accessibility links
Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa Takes Oath of Office
August 26, 2018 12:17 PM
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is calling for unity in Zimbabwe after being sworn in Sunday to start his five-year term.
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is congratulated by the Chief Justice, Luke Malaba, after taking the oath of office during his presidential inauguration ceremony in Harare, Aug. 26, 2018.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia and vice president Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Mary follow inauguration proceedings, Aug. 26, 2018, in Harare.
Presidents Edgar Lungu of Zambia, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame – the African Union chairperson – shares a lighter moment with Zimbabwe’s newly sworn in Emmerson Mnangagwa, Aug. 26, 2018, in Harare.
Bona, daughter of former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe congratulating his father successor Emmerson Mnangagwa, Aug. 26, 2018, in Harare after being sworn to head the country’s second republic.
More Africa Stories
Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa Calls for Unity After Being Sworn In
Ethiopia’s Somali Region Hopes New Leader Will Bring Peace
Ethiopia's PM Vows to Continue Reforms 'At Any Cost'
Zimbabwe Opposition Rejects Ruling and 'False' Inauguration
Cameroon's Village Defenders Turn to Crime
The Day in Photos
August 26, 2018
