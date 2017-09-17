2017 Emmys: New Shows, New Platforms, and Politics

American television's biggest stars are walking the red carpet Sunday in Los Angeles, posing for photos and interviews before the 69th annual Emmy awards presentation.

Late-night talk show personality Stephen Colbert will host the award show, which is sure to get political this year. Colbert, who's Late Show often pokes fun at President Donald Trump and his administration, said "the biggest television star of the last year was Donald Trump" during an interview last week.

Additionally, comedy show Saturday Night Live, which regained popularity during the past year by imitating various politicians, is up for a number of awards. Melissa McCarthy, who portrayed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on the show, was named the best guest actress in a comedy in last week's Creative Arts Emmy ceremony.

The Handmaid's Tale, a dystopian story that many have said is a reflection of modern times, has been nominated for best drama, along with Better Call Saul and House of Cards and newcomers This Is Us, The Crown, Stranger Things, and Westworld.

Nominated for best comedy are Veep, Master of None, Atlanta, black-ish, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Modern Family.

The Primetime Emmy awards have been held each year since 1949 to recognize members of the U.S. television industry. This year's ceremony has a record number of African-American nominees, with 12 black actors up for best and supporting actor awards.

This year also includes a record number of nominated shows exclusively shown on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu.