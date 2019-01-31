Envoy: US-North Korean Nuclear Talks Making Only Limited Progress  

The U.S. has made only limited progress with North Korea on denuclearization talks, Washington's North Korean envoy Stephen Biegun acknowledged Thursday.

"While we would want to be much farther along than we currently are, we have made some progress over the last six months, with expectations of much more to come," Biegun said in a speech at Stanford University.

The comments came just weeks ahead of an anticipated second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump said Thursday that the date and location for that meeting would be announced "early next week."

"I think most of you know where the location is. I don't think it's any great secret," Trump told reporters at the White House.

It has been widely reported Vietnam will host the second Trump-Kim summit, set to take place near the end of February. Thailand has also been mentioned as a possible venue.

The meeting will come as U.S. and North Korean negotiators try to move ahead with talks that appear to have stalled since the first Trump-Kim meeting last June in Singapore.

During those talks, Trump and Kim agreed to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." But the two sides have failed to agree on what that means, and how or when it will be carried out.

'Significant and verifiable progress'

Biegun, a former Ford Motor Co. executive, said Thursday that Trump has "made clear both to North Korea, as well as to our team, that he expects significant and verifiable progress on denuclearization — actions that are bold and real — to emerge at that next summit meeting."

Before the process of denuclearization can be final, Biegun said the U.S. must receive a "comprehensive declaration" that provides a "complete understanding of the full extent of the North Korean [weapons of mass destruction] and missile programs."

Biegun, who is headed to Seoul for talks on Sunday, said he expects in advance of the Trump-Kim summit to agree on a "set of concrete deliverables, a road map of negotiations and declaration going forward."

"We must reach agreement on expert access and monitoring mechanisms of key sites to international standards, and ultimately ensure the removal or destruction of stockpiles of fissile material, weapons, missiles, launchers and other weapons of mass destruction," Biegun said.

Sanctions relief?

It's not clear at what point in the process the U.S. is willing to begin lifting sanctions on North Korea.

The Trump administration had long insisted that North Korea must completely dismantle its nuclear program before any sanctions relief is given. But in recent days, U.S. officials have begun signaling a more flexible approach.

​Last week, White House national security adviser John Bolton said Trump may begin easing sanctions once North Korea gives a "significant sign of a strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons."

A few days before that, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke of the need to "reduce the risk" and prevent further expansion of North Korea's nuclear program.

Besides sanctions relief, North Korea is also seeking a formal declaration to the end of the 1950s Korean War.

North Korea has for over a year has held back on any provocative missile or nuclear tests, while the U.S. has scaled back or canceled its regular military exercises with South Korea.

It is not clear what else North Korea is prepared to offer at the next Trump-Kim summit.

In recent weeks, Kim has raised the possibility of closing the Yongbyon nuclear facility, the country's major nuclear facility, if Washington takes "corresponding measures."

Biegun says he will discuss those "corresponding measures" during his next set of meetings.

"From our side, we are prepared to discuss many actions that might help build trust between our two countries and advance further progress — in parallel — on the Singapore summit objectives of transforming relations, building a lasting peace and complete denuclearization," he said.