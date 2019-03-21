Accessibility links

Erdogan Airs Mosque Gunman Video Ahead Visit by NZ Minister

  • Associated Press
A police officer stands guard outside the Linwood mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 19, 2019.

ANKARA — 

Turkey’s president has again screened clips of a video taken by the Christchurch mosque gunman, a day before the foreign minister of New Zealand, which is trying to stop its use, is due to visit Turkey.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the inauguration of a theme park in Ankara, Turkey, March 20, 2019.
Erdogan broadcast the video at an election rally Thursday in Eskisehir, central Turkey, to criticize the Turkish opposition, which he claimed “did not see the big picture” and threats against Turkey.

People embrace as they attend the burial ceremony of the victims of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 21, 2019.
Erdogan has sparked outrage abroad by showing the videos at election rallies. He also triggered tensions with Australia for comments suggesting that Australians and New Zealanders with anti-Muslim views could return home in coffins.

Australia said Thursday that progress had been made on mending ties after a spokesman for Erdogan said the president’s words earlier this week were “taken out of context.”

