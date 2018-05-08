New York Attorney General Resigns After Assault Allegations

The attorney general of the U.S. state of New York resigned late Monday after four women accused him of physical abuse.

Democrat Eric Schneiderman had been in office since 2010 and was running for re-election.

The New Yorker magazine published an article Monday with the accounts of the four women who said Schneiderman subjected them to non-consensual physical violence during romantic encounters.

Schneiderman issued several statements denying he assaulted anyone or took part in non-consensual sex. His resignation announcement said the allegations will effectively prevent him from carrying out his office's work.

He has been a vocal proponent of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment, including filing a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, one of the many high-profile men in politics, entertainment and business accused of assaulting women.