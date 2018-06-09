Eritrean ICE Detainee Commits Suicide in Transit in Egypt

Egyptian airport officials say an Eritrean detainee of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has died in a holding area, apparently having committed suicide.

The officials said Saturday that Zeresenay Ermias Testfatsion, 34, was being held by authorities at Cairo International Airport, awaiting his return to Asmara, Eritrea. They said he was found dead Wednesday in a shower area and that his remains were taken to nearby Heliopolis Hospital.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

A Saturday statement by ICE confirmed the death, adding that Testfatsion had been in ICE custody since Feb. 2, 2017, following his arrest at the Hidalgo, Texas Port of Entry after he attempted to unlawfully enter the United States.