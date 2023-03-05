Estonia Is Voting Sunday

Voters in Estonia are going to the polls Sunday to cast their votes in a general election.

The government of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' liberal Reform party is one of Europe’s most steadfast supporters of Ukraine.

Political analysts say Kallas and Reform will likely emerge as winners against Martin Helme and the nationalist far-right EKRE party.

Kallas, if she wins, has promised to keep Estonia on a course to adopt more green energy and to continue to accept Ukrainian refugees.

Meanwhile, Helme has told his supporters that a EKRE victory would bring a halt to the transition to green energy and a halt to the influx of Ukranian refugees.

Both leaders have said they are looking forward to heading the next coalition government.

Almost half of Estonia’s eligible voters have already cast their ballots electronically.

Estonia broke away from the Soviet Union in 1991 and has gone down a Western path, joining both NATO and the European Union.