Ethiopia Finds 'Clear Similarities' Between 2 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Crashes

A preliminary analysis of the black box of Ethiopia Airlines' Flight 302 shows "clear similarities" to a crash of the same model plane in Indonesia last year, Ethiopia's transport minister said Sunday.



Dagmawit Moges told reporters that a preliminary report on last week's crash, which left 157 people dead, would be released within 30 days.

Even before the black box of last week's plane was discovered, many had drawn parallels between the Ethiopia Airlines' crash and the Lion Air crash last October, both of which were Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes.



The United States and more than 30 other countries have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 fleet after the Ethiopian air disaster.



Meanwhile, funerals were held on Sunday for the 17 Ethiopians killed in the crash.



The caskets were largely empty, however, as few remains were found at the crash site, and identifying those could take up to six months, the Ethiopian government said.



Families of the victims were offered charred earth from the crash site to bury.

Ethiopian Airlines aviation staff gathered Sunday at Bole International Airport to remember the two pilots and six crewmembers on the flight who died in the crash.



The flight was also carrying 21 U.N. staff members, who were on their way to attend a major U.N. Environment Conference in Nairobi when the plane went down.