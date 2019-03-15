Ethiopian Crash Investigators Find Parallels to Doomed Indonesian Jet

Aviation investigators have found a piece of a stabilizer in an unusual position in the wreckage of the Ethiopian airliner that crashed Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.

Sources familiar with the incident are saying that the position of the stabilizer was similar to that of Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed last October.

The plane's flight data and voice recorders have arrived in France for analysis.

Satellite-registered data have shown that Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Lion Air Flight 610 planes flew with erratic altitude changes - moving up and down by hundreds of feet - indicating that the pilots struggled to control the aircraft. Both crews asked permission to return to the airports from where they had departed.

Both accidents involved new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts.

The U.S. and more than 30 other countries have grounded Boeing 737 Max fleet after the Ethiopian air disaster, which killed all 157 passengers and crew on board. Similarly, the Lion Air killed all 189 passengers and crew on October 29.

About 5,000 Boeing 737 MAX 8s are on order, signaling the industry likely faces a financial struggle ahead.