Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

EU, Arab League Affirm Jerusalem Must Be Joint Capital

  • Associated Press
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, right, and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi participate in a media conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the Europa building in Brussels, Feb. 26, 2018.
BRUSSELS — 

European Union and Arab League countries insist that Jerusalem must be the joint capital of Israel and a future Palestinian state, as the U.S. prepares to move its embassy there in a step angering the Arab world.

Speaking after talks Monday between EU and Arab League foreign ministers, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the "special status and character of the city must be preserved."

She said the two blocs also "see eye to eye" that there can only be a two-state solution to the conflict, with Israel and the Palestinians living side by side in peace.

The talks come as Washington prepares to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to a scaled-down, temporary facility that will open in Jerusalem in May.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG