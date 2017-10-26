Accessibility links

Languages
Europe

EU Human Rights Prize Goes to Venezuela Opposition, Prisoners

  • Associated Press
FILE - Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro carrying a sign that reads "Venezuela is wounded in the heart with hunger, misery, corruption and dictatorship," in Caracas, Venezuela, May 10, 2017.
BRUSSELS — 

The democratic opposition and political prisoners in Venezuela have won the European Union’s Sakharov Prize for human rights.

The European Parliament said Thursday that it wanted to reward the courage of students and politicians fighting for freedom in the face of a repressive government.

Guy Verhofstadt of the ALDE liberal group said that “this award supports the fight of democratic forces for a democratic Venezuela.’’ He urged “the international community to join us in this fight for the freedom of the people of Venezuela.’’

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG