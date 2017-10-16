EU to Send Top Diplomat to US to Advocate for Iran Deal

The European Union will send its top diplomat Federica Mogherini to Washington to fight for the Iran nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to scrap.

EU foreign, ministers meeting in Luxembourg Monday, echoed concerns from international leaders over Trump's decision to decertify Iran’s compliance with the accord.

With his announcement to decertify the nuclear agreement Friday, Trump left it up to Congress as to whether to reimpose economic sanctions that were in place before the United States, the European Union, France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China reached the 2015 accord with Iran.

"Clearly, the ministers are concerned about the fact that messages on the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] might affect negatively the possibility of opening negotiations or opening even the space for negotiations with the DPRK [North Korea]," Mogherini told reporters after the bloc's 28 foreign ministers held talks.

None of the five other nations or the EU that reached the deal with Iran have agreed with Trump's stance against it.

