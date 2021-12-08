EU Official Says Iran to Return to Nuclear Talks Thursday

A top European Union diplomat said Wednesday that nuclear talks with Iran will resume Thursday in Vienna after they broke down last week.

On his Twitter account, EU Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora said the seventh round of talks on a possible resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action would continue Thursday after "consultations in and among capitals." Mora is chairman of the talks.

Efforts to bring Iran back to the original JCPOA agreement broke down last week after mediators from France, Britain and Germany — three of the signatories to the 2015 agreement — expressed frustration with Iran, saying it had "back-tracked on diplomatic progress made."

Under the JCPOA, Iran promised it would curb nuclear activities that could be weaponized in return for international sanctions relief. Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under former president Donald Trump. Since then, Iran has renewed its nuclear program by enriching uranium beyond the thresholds allowed in the agreement.

Tehran also has restricted the U.N. nuclear monitoring agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency, from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what the country is doing behind closed doors.

President Joe Biden has said the U.S. is willing to return to the agreement. U.S. diplomats in Vienna have been indirectly involved in the talks and are being briefed by other powers.

