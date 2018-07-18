EU Regulator Fines Google More Than $5 Billion

The European Union's antitrust regulator fined Google a record $5 billion Wednesday for illegally exploiting the powerful market share position of its Android smartphone system.

The EU antitrust regulator concluded that Google, whose Android system operates more than 80 percent of the world's smartphones, abused its dominant position to promote its own apps and services, especially the company's search engine.

The regulator ordered Google to end the illegal practices within 90 days or face more penalties. Google can appeal the decision.

The decision was made Wednesday in a meeting in Brussels.