The European Union has imposed chemical weapons sanctions on nine Russian and Syrian officials, including the chief of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency.

The European Union accuses those sanctioned of being responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria and for "possession, transport and use" of the nerve agent used in poisoning Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter last year in Britain.

Russia has denied charges it was behind the nerve agent attack on the Skripals.