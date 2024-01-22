EU Sanctions Six Sudanese Entities Involved in War

The European Union sanctioned six Sudanese entities Monday for their involvement in the ongoing conflict in Sudan, where the regular army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since April.

According to a statement issued by the Council of the EU and the European Council, the entities are "responsible for supporting activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan."

Those sanctioned played roles in arming or financing rival warring factions, according to the EU, adding to Sudan's worsening instability.

The conflict has pitted current army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his former deputy and leader of the paramilitary RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, causing thousands of deaths and displacing millions.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), more than 7 million people have been displaced due to the conflict, and at least 13,000 have been killed.

Among the entities targeted by the EU sanctions, three are controlled by Sudanese armed forces which include part of the Defense Industries System conglomerate, while three others were linked to Dagalo and his brothers. In the Council of the EU and European Council's statement, it was specified that two of the firms played a role in manufacturing weapons and vehicles, and that the others had a role in obtaining military equipment to be used in the conflict.

While the EU has condemned the violence in Sudan since the conflict began, these more stringent measures follow similar actions by other states.

The United States imposed sanctions in December on three former Sudanese officials for their role in undermining peace, security and stability in Sudan.

That followed sanctions imposed by both the U.S. and U.K. on businesses connected to military groups in Sudan.

Some material for this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.