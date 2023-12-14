EU Votes to Greenlight Accession Negotiations for Ukraine, Moldova

European Union leaders on Thursday agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova in a surprise decision during a two-day summit of the bloc’s 27 member states.

European Council President Charles Michel praised the decision, calling it "a clear signal of hope for their people and our continent." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was “a victory for Ukraine, a victory for all of Europe."

The decision comes despite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pledging for weeks to block moving forward with talks on Ukraine.

Orban abstained from voting, saying he didn’t want to take part in a “bad decision.” He was the lone leader not to approve accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

Orban justified his disapproval of allowing further talks with Ukraine by saying that Ukraine had not met three conditions, without specifying. "So, there is no need to negotiate membership of Ukraine now."

This is set to be the last EU summit of the year, with the next one due to take place in March.

EU leaders said that not voting in favor of Ukraine before the end of the year could be seen as a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The EU also approved candidacy status for Georgia and said it would move forward with a bid from Bosnia-Herzegovina once it meets "the necessary degree of compliance" with criteria, according to Michel.

Some information is from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.