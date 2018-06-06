European Union Set to Retaliate Against US-Imposed Tariffs

The European Union says it will begin imposing a new set of tariffs against U.S. imports beginning in July, in response to new U.S. import duties on EU steel and aluminum.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic announced the new tariffs Wednesday at a news conference in Brussels.

Sefcovic was quoted as saying, "It is a measured and proportionate response to the unilateral and illegal decision taken by the U.S. to impose tariffs on the European steel and aluminum exports which we regret."

The EU has drawn up a wide list of products that will be subject to the new import duties, including denim jeans, motorcycles, and whiskey, which are worth just over $3 billion.

The new tariffs are in retaliation to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent decision to place a 25 percent tariff on steel and an 10 percent tariff on aluminum.

Trade disputes are expected to dominate the two-day G-7 summit of industrialized nations that opens Friday in Quebec.