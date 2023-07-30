Evacuation Ordered for Canadian Town as Wildfire Crosses US Border

An evacuation order for the Canadian town of Osoyoos and its surrounding district in the western province of British Columbia was issued late Saturday night due to an out-of-control wildfire that has crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington.

Osoyoos and the regional district of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert, citing "potential danger to life and health."

The wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometers (2.49 miles) from Osoyoos and is currently estimated to be 885 hectares (2,200 acres) in size on the Canadian side of the border, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

It was estimated to be around 2,000 hectares (4,942 acres) in size on the U.S. side by the BC Wildfire Service.

Osoyoos has an area population of about 6,700, according to an Osoyoos economic development website.

"There are Initial Attack crew personnel, several single resources, two helicopters, structure protection personnel and heavy equipment responding to the incident," BC Wildfire Service said Sunday.