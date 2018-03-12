UN Rapporteur: Events in Rakhine State Bear Hallmarks of Genocide

U.N. independent experts are calling on the international community to hold Myanmar accountable for serious human rights violations that may amount to crimes under international law. The experts presented reports on results of their investigations on Myanmar to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

The U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights in Myanmar was denied entry into the country. Nevertheless, Yanghee Lee was able to gather evidence of wide-ranging systematic abuse from more than 100 Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

She said refugees who had fled the violence in three townships in northern Rakhine recounted horror stories of homes being set ablaze by security forces while people were trapped inside, of young children being thrown into fires and of men and boys being executed in front of their families.

Lee said Myanmar is undertaking actions that cast doubt on its professed desire to repatriate the Rohingya from Bangladesh. She said the government appears to be engaged in large-scale development projects in areas that once were Rohingya villages

“There is an increasing amount of credible evidence, including satellite images, which indicates that whole villages that were once home to Rohingya have been bulldozed to the ground,” Lee said. “Just yesterday, new satellite imagery has revealed that military bases are being constructed in these bulldozed areas.”

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International also shows the Myanmar military is building new roads and structures over burned Rohingya villages and land.

Lee notes it will be impossible for the Rohingya to claim where they are from or where they previously had lived in Rakhine if the region's landscape is significantly altered.

She says years ago the U.N. Council was alerted to the possibility that Myanmar may have committed crimes against humanity regarding the Rohingya.

“I am becoming more convinced that the crimes committed following 9 October 2016 and 25 August 2017 bear the hallmarks of genocide and call in the strongest terms for accountability,” Lee said.

A three-member U.N. Fact-finding Mission on Myanmar also reported to the council. Chair of the Mission, Marzuki Darusman said Myanmar had an obligation to ensure allegations of human rights violations were promptly and impartially investigated.

“The body of information and materials we are collecting is concrete and overwhelming,” Darusman said. “It points at human rights violations of the most serious kind, in all likelihood amounting to crimes under international law.”

Darusman said investigators gathered evidence from more than 600 interviews with victims and witnesses in Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand and they analyzed satellite imagery, photographs and videos.

“Analysis of the satellite imagery so far reveals that at least 319 villages across the three Townships were partially or totally destroyed by fire after 25 of August 2017,” Darusman said.

The Permanent Representative of Myanmar, Htin Lynn, calmly blamed the upheaval and exodus of nearly 700,000 Rohingya from Rakhine State on terrorist attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army.

He told the U.N. Council that most of the Rohingya villages remained intact and legal action is being taken where there is clear evidence of human rights violations.