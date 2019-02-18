Ex-FBI Official: Rosenstein "Absolutely" Backed Trump Probes

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was "absolutely" supportive of the decision to launch investigations into whether President Donald Trump was inappropriately aligned with the Russians or whether he had obstructed justice.



McCabe also said in an interview aired Sunday on "60 Minutes" that the FBI had good reason to investigate whether Trump was in league with Russia following the May 2017 firing of FBI Director James Comey.

McCabe cited what he said were Trump's efforts to publicly undermine the investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment Sunday night.

In excerpts released last week by CBS News, McCabe also described a conversation about invoking the Constitution to remove Trump from office.