Ex-Gymnastics Doctor Sentenced to Additional 40-125 Years for Sex Abuse

Former USA Gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar was sentenced Monday to an additional 40-125 years in prison for sexually abusing female gymnasts, some of them as young as 10 years old.

Nassar already faced a lifetime in prison for two prior sentencings for 10 counts of first-degree sex assault and child pornography convictions for abusing hundreds of women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

U.S. Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney are among athletes who have said in recent months they were assaulted by Nassar during medical treatment.

"This now ends the criminal legal proceedings involving Larry Nassar. I realize that it does not end the emotional and physical suffering he has caused," Judge Janice Cunningham said in a Charlotte, Michigan courtroom after imposing the maximum sentence under a plea agreement.

Many victims have accused USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body in the United States, of ignoring their complaints and the governing body of concealing them in an effort to avoid negative publicity.

The 54-year-old Nassar served as the USA Gymnastics physician in four Olympic Games. Nassar was also the team physician for the Michigan State University gymnastics and women's crew teams, and an associate professor at the university's College of Osteopathic Medicine.