Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
US Politics

Ex-lawmaker Weiner Must Register as Sex Offender 

  • Associated Press
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court in New York, May 19, 2017.

NEW YORK — 

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner has been ordered to register as a sex offender as he nears the end of a 21-month prison sentence for having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.

A New York City judge on Friday designated Weiner a Level 1 sex offender, meaning he's thought to have a low risk of reoffending.

Weiner must register for a minimum of 20 years. He's required to verify his address every year and visit a police station every three years to have a new picture taken.

Weiner didn't attend Friday's court hearing. He's in a halfway house after serving most of his sentence at a prison in Massachusetts. He's due to be released May 14.

Before being sentenced, the Democrat said he'd been a ``very sick man.''

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG